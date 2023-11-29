Marietta downs Martins Ferry in girls basketball opener

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta Lady Tigers basketball team opened their season in the Jungle as they took down the Martins Ferry Lady Riders 61-33 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers enter the second season under head coach Ryan McClain, and finished with a record of 20-4 in 2022-23. Leigha Lauer led the way for the Tigers with 23 points in the victory.

Marietta will take the court again on Thursday against Nelsonville-York.

