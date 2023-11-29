Memorial Health Foundation exceeds Giving Tuesday goal

memorial health exceeds giving Tuesday goal of $300,000
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Memorial Health Foundation set a goal of $300,000 for Giving Tuesday. That goal was quickly met when they received a donation of $100,000 from Tri-State roofing- sheet metal company.

“They wanted to present us a check that was $100 thousand dollars to support our women’s and children’s hospital that we announced earlier this Summer is going to be developed on our Belpre medical campus. That helps us surpass our $300,000 goal. We’re right around $380.000 raised yesterday for the health of our community,” said Jarrett Stull, Executive Director, Memorial Health Foundation.

This donation helped Memorial Health quickly meet and exceed their goal. As of now they sit at $378,469 donated by 227 different donors. These funds will be going to cancer patient emergency initiative, diabetes awareness and many other initiatives to help the community become healthier.

Stull says he expects the final donations to be tallied and finalized some time next week. If you are interested in donating for Giving Tuesday you can click here.

