Morgan pulls away against Waterford 66-60 in foundation game

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Waterford Wildcats opened up their season at home in a foundation game against the Morgan Raiders where they fell 66-60 on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats are coming off a season where they finished with a record of 14-10. Jarrett Armstrong and Alec Johnson put up 17 points each in the loss.

Next up for Waterford will be a home game on Friday against Crooksville.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.