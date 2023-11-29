Morgan pulls away against Waterford 66-60 in foundation game

Jarrett Armstrong knocks down the 3-pointer as Waterford falls to Morgan, 66-60.
Jarrett Armstrong knocks down the 3-pointer as Waterford falls to Morgan, 66-60.(Josiah Schueneman, WTAP)
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Waterford Wildcats opened up their season at home in a foundation game against the Morgan Raiders where they fell 66-60 on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats are coming off a season where they finished with a record of 14-10. Jarrett Armstrong and Alec Johnson put up 17 points each in the loss.

Next up for Waterford will be a home game on Friday against Crooksville.

