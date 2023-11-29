Noble County lawyer suspended for throwing feces-filled Pringles can

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Noble County lawyer’s license is suspended after he threw a feces-filled Pringles can in a victim advocacy center’s parking lot.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee’s license for one year for the incident, with six months of the suspension stayed.

According to the release from the Court, the ruling is in connection with an incident in Cambridge in November 2021.

The release says Blakeslee put the feces in the Pringles can drove it and then threw it in the parking lot of the Haven of Hope which is a victim-advocacy center.

Blakeslee was representing a defendant facing various charges including an aggravated murder charge. The victim in the case was under the age of 13, making it a capital offense.

The Haven of Hope was involved with the case. The Chief Executive Office of the advocacy group says she saw Blakeslee throw the can from his car and the incident was caught on camera.

Directly after the incident, Blakeslee drove to the Guernsey County Courthouse for a pre-trial hearing for his client.

Blakeslee admitted to throwing the can. He said he was not targeting anyone, and he testified that he had done this at least ten times before at random locations to “blow off steam” and that he “got a kick out of it.”

The court found there was evidence that Blakeslee had “intentionally selected that location.”

The Board of Professional Conduct recommended Blakeslee be publicly reprimanded for the incident.

According to the release Blakeslee, who has practiced law in Ohio since 1976, is remorseful and says he is no longer “engaging in the misconduct.”

Blakeslee also pleaded guilty to minor-misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and littering in connection with the incident. He paid nearly $250 in fines and court costs.

