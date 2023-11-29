Obituary: Henthorn, Larry David

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023
Larry David Henthorn, 73, of Cutler, Ohio, died on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Marietta, Ohio on June 29, 1950, to Earnest and Massie Blosser Henthorn.

He is survived by his significant other of over 20 years, Ruth White; two children, David, and Cynthia Henthorn; one grandchild, Damian Hart; two sisters, Carol Stollar (Gene) and Loretta Gessel (Elmer); brother, Melvin Coy Henthorn (Ruby); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Abiding with his wishes, he has been cremated and memorial services will be announced at a later time.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Larry’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

