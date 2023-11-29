Obituary: Henthorn, Larry David

Larry David Henthorn, 73, of Cutler, Ohio, died on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Marietta, Ohio on June 29, 1950, to Earnest and Massie Blosser Henthorn.

He is survived by his significant other of over 20 years, Ruth White; two children, David, and Cynthia Henthorn; one grandchild, Damian Hart; two sisters, Carol Stollar (Gene) and Loretta Gessel (Elmer); brother, Melvin Coy Henthorn (Ruby); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Abiding with his wishes, he has been cremated and memorial services will be announced at a later time.

memorial services will be announced at a later time.

