Obituary: Mosser, Ruth

Ruth Mosser, 87, of Harmar Place in Marietta, OH went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. She was born February 29, 1936, to Dale and Elma (Greathouse) Mosser in Dart, OH. After her parent’s death, she moved to the Jaycees for 16 years before going to live with her sister, Jean, then on to Harmar Place for her final days.

She was a domestic worker for many years, she attended Wagner Union Church, along with Marietta Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by two sisters, Lulu Belle Burton and Norma Jean Biehl of Marietta; and a special nephew, Larry Casto (who helped Jean in caring for Ruth over the past few years), along with several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Mosser and Johnny Mosser (infant), and a niece, Kathy Douglas.

The family wants to thank her nurses for such wonderful care (Rachel, Carrie, Aide Sharon, Nicole, Angie), along with the hospice nurse (Nicole) during Ruth’s final days on this earth before going to be with the Lord Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Little Muskingum Fire Department, 15015 State Route 26, Marietta, OH 45750.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with burial to follow in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.