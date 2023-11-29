Obituary: Shepherd, Michael J.

Michael J. Shepherd, 66, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Monday, November 27, 2023, at his residence.

Michael was born February 7, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV the son of the late Carroll and Frances (Jones) Shepherd. He retired from the WV Dept of Highways in Ritchie County after a career of 39 years and 11 months. He took great pride as the owner and operator for many years of the Pennsboro Skating Rink for the kids in the community and he had a great passion for Harley Davidson and going riding with his friends. Mike was a graduate of Pennsboro High School with the class of 1975.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Shepherd of Greenwood, WV; daughters, Winter Shepherd of Pennsboro, WV; Rebecca Hart (Steve) of Pennsboro, WV; Hope Dunfee (Daniel) of Beverly, OH; grandchildren, Micheal Hilkey of Pennsboro, WV; Courtney Layfield of Cairo, WV; Josh Hart of Pennsboro, WV, Trenton Hart of Morgantown, WV; stepdaughters, Cheryl Congdon and Angie Jones (Missy) of Greenwood, WV, along with many great-grandchildren and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step stepdaughter, Teresa Congdon.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, December 1, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow the service in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.