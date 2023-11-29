Obituary: Skinner, Fredrick William

Fredrick William Skinner, 85, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Legacy of Marietta, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 24, 1938, in Waterford, Ohio to Earl Fredrick and Bertha Elizabeth Tullius Skinner.

Fred was a 1956 graduate of Waterford High School and received his degree in HVAC from Washington State. He worked for Globe Metallurgical for 38 ½ years, retiring in 2000. Fred served his country in the US Marines for six years, serving time in Hawaii, Japan, Korea, and the States. He was a member of Lowell Christian Church, serving many years as an Elder, Deacon, and Sunday School Teacher, Masonic Lodge 436, L-A Fire & Rescue Squad for 58 years where he was squad chief for 12 years, and Beverly Rescue Squad. Fred served as Mayor of Lowell and served many years as Lowell’s Chief of Police and on Lowell’s Council. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, flowers, music, and gardening. Fred’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His greatest love and desire was living for the Lord, since 2003 he has read the entire Bible 75 times and the New Testament 99 times.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Virginia Smith Skinner, whom he married on June 8, 1962; two children, Brian E. Skinner, and Rachelle Sprouse (Kevin); three grandchildren, Christopher Flesher (Jessica), Jarron Skinner and Dakota Flesher (Courtney); two step grandchildren, Matthew Sprouse and Levi Sprouse; two step great grandchildren, Tavin Brooks and Mason Miller; one great grandchild on the way, Katerina Flesher; siblings, Leroy Skinner (Ruth), Marie Mosser, Ruth Hughes, Phillip Skinner (Cheyenne) and Douglas Skinner (Darla); sister in law, Judy Skinner; lifelong friend, Kay Ericson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joy Dobbins, Clarence Skinner, Marian Moody, and Carol Fulton; brother-in-law, George Mosser.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Lowell Christian Church, 322 4th St., Lowell, Ohio, with Rob Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park, with full military honors and the fire department’s last call observed. The family will greet friends for 3 hours prior to services at the church.

Fred’s family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and her staff and all the nurses at Waterview Pointe and Legacy of Marietta for their great love and care. Memorial contributions may be made to L-A Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 406, Lowell, Ohio 45744, or to the Lowell Christian Church, P.O. Box 326, Lowell, Ohio 45744. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Fred’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

