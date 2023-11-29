Parkersburg plans for new affordable housing development

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg is looking into a new affordable housing development.

City council passed a budget revision for the project Tuesday night.

The project has many similarities to the Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development that fell through earlier this year.

The new project, Patriot Center Apartments, will have 33 units for older people 55 and up.

Development Director Ryan Barber told WTAP that it will be built behind the Lowes in southside. The goal is that the developer will close on the property by the end of the year and start construction in late spring or early summer.

Although Patriot Center Apartments and Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development have similar names, they are connected to different real estate developers.

According to Barber, Patriot Center Apartments will require Parkersburg to chip in $25,000 less than it would have had to for the Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development if that deal didn’t fall through. He explained that the money that was going to be used for Patriot Point will be used for Patriot Center, hence the budget revision addressing the $25,000 difference.

Patriot Center Apartments is an $8 million project. Parkersburg will be paying $460,000 of it, according to Barber.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.