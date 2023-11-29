Peoples bank continues to spread Christmas joy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For over 2 years now Peoples Bank has put up a Christmas window display for the community to enjoy.

In the past Crown Florals & Gifts have gone with the traditional red/ green Christmas color scheme but this year they changed things. For this year and the next year they have gone with a pastel Christmas theme that has the community divided.

" We’ve had people come in and ask what we are doing with the window display. Then I go outside and explain to them what it is and they slowly start to love it,” said Ashley Brown, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking.

For many who are involved with the bank bringing joy and a fun family Christmas event to the community is what the display stands for.

“It’s really just a fun event because Keith and his crew at Crown events come down and it looks and feels a little different every year and it’s just a way for us to give back to the community and give joy this holiday season,” said Brown.

You will be able to see the Christmas window display through New Years Day.

