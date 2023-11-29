Senator Hawley threatens to derail defense bill without radiation amendment

By Stetson Miller
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is threatening to hold up the National Defense Authorization Act if the bill does not include his amendment that would expand compensation for victims of radiation exposure from the federal government’s atomic bomb tests.

“If the House and Senate leadership take this out of the defense bill after it’s passed the Senate, I’m going to do everything I can to kill the defense bill,” said Sen. Hawley.

The amendment would give money to people who were victims of U.S. radiation testing, including those who were downwind from Los Alamos and the Trinity atomic bomb testing sites in New Mexico and for people who were exposed to radioactive waste in Saint Louis’s contaminated Coldwater Creek.

The legislation passed the senate this summer but Senator Hawley is concerned that Congressional leaders could strip the provision from the bill during backdoor sessions.

“If this comes out of a back room and they’ve taken out what we voted for and they’ve taken out support for the people of Missouri, I’m going to do everything I can to kill that bill,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Wayne Stewart, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Stewart, Sr., Gary Wayne
Crocker said volunteers are also needed to distribute food bags.
Food pantry at risk of closing amid rising prices
Linda M. Greathouse-Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Greathouse-Carpenter, Linda M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wigal, Barbara L.
Eltheda Eunice Thorniley Obit
Obituary: Thorniley, Eltheda Eunice

Latest News

Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say
Peoples Bank Christmas window display
Peoples bank continues to spread Christmas joy
Stevens said businesses will now have access to grants and tax breaks under the new designation.
Downtown Parkersburg announces new historic district
The changes will be complete on Monday
Changes to intersection in Marietta
At last check, Herrick is in first place in her group.
Marietta College student competing in national baking competition