Several fire departments respond to fire in Cottageville

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire along Evans Road in the Cottageville area of Jackson County, West Virginia, according to dispatchers.

The 911 call came in around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Cottageville Volunteer Fire Department, Ripley Volunteer Fire Department, Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Department, Kenna Volunteer Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson County EMS have all responded to the scene.

