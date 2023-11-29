Student Athlete of the Week: Helena Teltscher

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helena Teltscher is a junior who plays soccer and runs cross country for Parkersburg Catholic High School. She understands what it takes to be a student athlete and she’s able to find a balance between her schoolwork and sports.

“To me a true student athlete is someone who balances academics and sports without sacrificing much in either place,” said Teltscher. “Of course, you’re never able to do as much as you want in both when you have them both there, but what I want to do is maximize my efforts in sports and in academics as much as I can.”

It hasn’t been easy for Helena to find space out of her school days to get work done, but she has gotten plenty of help from her teachers and parents on her journey as a student athlete.

“It can be hard to find a good time to do homework, study and that sort of stuff. But with supportive teachers who know the sports I do and how much it takes out, it really does help,” Teltscher said. “Having a study hall, of course, is useful. And then parents who support me as well. My dad being our assistant soccer coach and being very supportive of all of my sports, school, activities helps a lot.”

With the soccer and cross country seasons over, Helena has been working hard in the offseason and is looking forward to her senior year in both sports.

While she has gotten guidance from her teachers, one in particular has been especially supportive of her career as a student athlete.

“A teacher that I have, actually, for four periods of the day, Mr. Casto,” says Teltscher. “I take Calculus, Statistics, and Chemistry too with him while also being his student assistant. While in his student assistant period where I’m technically just helping him, if I have a lot going on, he knows, ‘Hey, you can take this period and do homework’ and stuff like that. And that is really helpful.”

