Vienna Police Department almost fully staffed

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following a recent pay increase, the Vienna Police Department is almost fully staffed.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said that there was more turnout for their latest Civil Service Exam.

This led to Corey Richards and Joshua Fox joining the department, filling all but one position.

Chief Pifer shares what it means to have an almost fully staffed department.

“Well, it’s exciting for us because it makes for a safer environment for our citizens and visitors. We can do more things, and as a police department, you don’t want to be reactive all the time. When your staffing increases, you can do some proactive things, which makes for a much more effective police department,” said Chief Pifer.

He added that they are still going through the Civil Service Exam process with the pool of applicants, and he is hopeful that they will fill the last vacant spot on the team.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.