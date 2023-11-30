Arts and entertainment events happening November 30th-December 3rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, November 30th
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Planetarium Visit for Homeschoolers 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Marietta College Anderson Hancock Planetarium
- Homeschool Book Club- ages 12+ 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Rice Krispie Pumpkins- grades K-5 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Adult Craft- Ugly Christmas Door Decor 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Learn Something New: Backyard Composting- ages 18+ 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Santa’s Sweet Charity 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ WVU-P
- November Song Colony 6:30pm - 12:00am @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta
Friday, December 1st
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Homeschool Field Trip- MOPV Ballet “The Nutcracker” 10:00am @ Marietta High School Auditorium
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Adult Craft- Ugly Christmas Door Decor 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Victorian Christmas Home Tour and Tea 5:30pm @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV
- John Richards Live! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars
- Sounds of the Season 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Captain’s Dinner Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- People’s Bank Theatre Annual Christmas Auction 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Impressionistic Winter Pine Night Finetime 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Mid Ohio Valley Ballet Co presents The Nutcracker 7:00pm @ Marietta High School Auditorium
- Madagascar Jr. 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
- Hometown Christmas 2023 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
Saturday, December 2nd
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Victorian Christmas Home Tour and Tea @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV
- O’ Neill Center Annual Craft Show 8:00am - 3:00pm @ O’Neill Senior Center Marietta OH
- Breakfast with Santa 9:00am @ The Galley
- Cruisin with Santa- 9am and 10am 9:00am - 10:00am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Jr. Sewing- Holiday Stocking 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Breakfast with Santa 11:30am @ The Galley
- Hardly Able Carriage Company Christmas Rides 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH
- Holiday Helpers Purse Bingo 1:00pm @ Boys and Girls Club of Washington County
- Meet Author Devonne Brown 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Polar Express Cruise 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Madagascar Jr. 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
- Parkersburg Christmas Parade 2:00pm @ Market St Parkersburg WV
- Henderson Hall Christmas Open House 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation
- 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Santa Houses 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
- Winterfest 2023 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Bicentennial Park
- River Cities Ballroom Dance Club 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Wayside United Methodist Church
- Madagascar Jr. 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
Sunday, December 3rd
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Discovery World Indoor Ice Skating Rink Opens! 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
- Victorian Christmas Home Tour and Tea- Self Guided Tour 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV
- Winter Music Series sponsored by Artsbridge- Warren Community Band 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Madagascar Jr. 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
- Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
