Arts and entertainment events happening November 30th-December 3rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 30th

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Planetarium Visit for Homeschoolers 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Marietta College Anderson Hancock Planetarium

Homeschool Book Club- ages 12+ 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Rice Krispie Pumpkins- grades K-5 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Adult Craft- Ugly Christmas Door Decor 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Learn Something New: Backyard Composting- ages 18+ 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Santa’s Sweet Charity 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ WVU-P

November Song Colony 6:30pm - 12:00am @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta

Friday, December 1st

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Homeschool Field Trip- MOPV Ballet “The Nutcracker” 10:00am @ Marietta High School Auditorium

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Adult Craft- Ugly Christmas Door Decor 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Victorian Christmas Home Tour and Tea 5:30pm @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV

John Richards Live! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars

Sounds of the Season 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Captain’s Dinner Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

People’s Bank Theatre Annual Christmas Auction 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Impressionistic Winter Pine Night Finetime 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Mid Ohio Valley Ballet Co presents The Nutcracker 7:00pm @ Marietta High School Auditorium

Madagascar Jr. 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Hometown Christmas 2023 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre

Saturday, December 2nd

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Victorian Christmas Home Tour and Tea @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV

O’ Neill Center Annual Craft Show 8:00am - 3:00pm @ O’Neill Senior Center Marietta OH

Breakfast with Santa 9:00am @ The Galley

Cruisin with Santa- 9am and 10am 9:00am - 10:00am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Jr. Sewing- Holiday Stocking 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Breakfast with Santa 11:30am @ The Galley

Hardly Able Carriage Company Christmas Rides 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH

Holiday Helpers Purse Bingo 1:00pm @ Boys and Girls Club of Washington County

Meet Author Devonne Brown 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Polar Express Cruise 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Madagascar Jr. 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Parkersburg Christmas Parade 2:00pm @ Market St Parkersburg WV

Henderson Hall Christmas Open House 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation

12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Santa Houses 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Winterfest 2023 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Bicentennial Park

River Cities Ballroom Dance Club 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Wayside United Methodist Church

Madagascar Jr. 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Sunday, December 3rd

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Discovery World Indoor Ice Skating Rink Opens! 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV

Victorian Christmas Home Tour and Tea- Self Guided Tour 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV

Winter Music Series sponsored by Artsbridge- Warren Community Band 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

Madagascar Jr. 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

