Arts and entertainment events happening November 30th-December 3rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley November 30th-December 3rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 30th

  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Planetarium Visit for Homeschoolers 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Marietta College Anderson Hancock Planetarium
  • Homeschool Book Club- ages 12+ 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Rice Krispie Pumpkins- grades K-5 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Adult Craft- Ugly Christmas Door Decor 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Learn Something New: Backyard Composting- ages 18+ 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Santa’s Sweet Charity 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ WVU-P
  • November Song Colony 6:30pm - 12:00am @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta

Friday, December 1st

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Homeschool Field Trip- MOPV Ballet “The Nutcracker” 10:00am @ Marietta High School Auditorium
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Small Fry Story Time- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Adult Craft- Ugly Christmas Door Decor 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Victorian Christmas Home Tour and Tea 5:30pm @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV
  • John Richards Live! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars
  • Sounds of the Season 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Captain’s Dinner Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • People’s Bank Theatre Annual Christmas Auction 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Impressionistic Winter Pine Night Finetime 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Mid Ohio Valley Ballet Co presents The Nutcracker 7:00pm @ Marietta High School Auditorium
  • Madagascar Jr. 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
  • Hometown Christmas 2023 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre

Saturday, December 2nd

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Victorian Christmas Home Tour and Tea @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV
  • O’ Neill Center Annual Craft Show 8:00am - 3:00pm @ O’Neill Senior Center Marietta OH
  • Breakfast with Santa 9:00am @ The Galley
  • Cruisin with Santa- 9am and 10am 9:00am - 10:00am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Jr. Sewing- Holiday Stocking 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Breakfast with Santa 11:30am @ The Galley
  • Hardly Able Carriage Company Christmas Rides 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Armory- Marietta OH
  • Holiday Helpers Purse Bingo 1:00pm @ Boys and Girls Club of Washington County
  • Meet Author Devonne Brown 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Polar Express Cruise 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Madagascar Jr. 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
  • Parkersburg Christmas Parade 2:00pm @ Market St Parkersburg WV
  • Henderson Hall Christmas Open House 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation
  • 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Santa Houses 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
  • Winterfest 2023 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Bicentennial Park
  • River Cities Ballroom Dance Club 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Wayside United Methodist Church
  • Madagascar Jr. 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Sunday, December 3rd

  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Discovery World Indoor Ice Skating Rink Opens! 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
  • Victorian Christmas Home Tour and Tea- Self Guided Tour 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ First United Methodist Church 1001 Julianna St Parkersburg WV
  • Winter Music Series sponsored by Artsbridge- Warren Community Band 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Madagascar Jr. 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
  • Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

