Astorg Auto and iPacket make large donation to the Pink Mammogram Fund

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pink Mammogram Fund was first created to give free screening mammogram’s to area residents who were under insured or uninsured so they wouldn’t skip out on testing. The fund since inception is available for so much more.

Today Astorg Auto and iPacket donated $17,575 to the Pink Mammogram fund through the companies ‘Pink Drive’.

Astorg Auto gives a percentage of every car sold during the month of October to the Pink Mammogram Fund and iPacket gives a percentage of each piece of software sold to the Pink Mammogram Fund.

“It’s hard for people to get annual screening mammograms when they’re over $400. So it’s really important to reach out to people in our community that are underserved, knock down those barriers and make sure people get in here and get their annual mammogram,” said Director, Kim Couch.

Astorg Auto has been doing this for nine years now and it all started from a personal event in the Astorg family.

“Our family has been impacted by the disease and we just want to do something to give back and make awareness to it. Hopefully the community gets behind this and others see the need and also contribute,” said Paul Astorg.

If you are interested in donating to the fund or using the fund to get testing you can call (304) 424-2200 and ask for Kim Couch.

