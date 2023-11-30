Band of the Week: Frontier High School marching band

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Frontier Cougar marching band made a strong finish to their season.

The marching band is smaller than average for the area with 15 students in the Frontier marching band, 9 of which are 7th and 8th graders.

5th year band director Shirelle Barnett said the younger students continue to improve every day.

“I’m so proud of the progress they have made. I couldn’t ask for more. We have no kids faking their way through. They are all participating and doing a great job. We also have lots of juniors and seniors who are doing a fantastic job being leaders, not just instructionally but also behaviorally. They are really helping me set this culture of discipline and determination that I think is really going to drive our success down the road.”

Senior drum major Haylee Berentz said her final year of marching band is a bittersweet experience.

“It’s hard because I didn’t start until my 8th grade year, so I didn’t have as many years as other kids do but music has been my favorite part of high school so it’s sad to see it come to an end. I’m hoping in college to continue with music.”

Band director Shirelle Barnett said the future is bright for the school. Approximately 56 students are in the district’s elementary bands, which will hopefully increase the high school band’s numbers for years to come.

