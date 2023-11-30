A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the planet.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’ve ever wanted to see the northern lights, this may be your chance.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth Friday.

Forecasters say it will increase the likelihood of being able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, for places as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

The space weather event could also create disruptions on the planet.

People may experience radio frequency blackouts, GPS problems or power irregularities.

This solar event occurs every 11 years and lasts about four months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash send one person to hospital
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Leeper was arrested in Athens County.
Man arrested in Athens County on drug charges
Noble County lawyer suspended for throwing feces-filled Pringles can
DuPont, Chemours, Corteva reach $110 million settlement with Ohio over PFAS contamination
DuPont, Chemours, Corteva reach $110 million settlement with Ohio over PFAS contamination

Latest News

After the arrival of European settlers the native peoples of the Mid-Ohio Valley's ways of...
Native American history of the MOV: Post-colonization
There are no officially recognized tribal groups in Ohio today, however...they do still keep...
Native Americans in the MOV: Present Day
The marching band is smaller than average for the area with 15 students in the Frontier...
Band of the Week: Frontier High School marching band
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
Inspector general investigating decision to relocate FBI headquarters to Maryland