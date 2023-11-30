Community groups work to help residents displaced by apartment fire

38 WinBeri Place Apartment residents were displaced from their homes following a fire on the...
38 WinBeri Place Apartment residents were displaced from their homes following a fire on the third floor of the apartment complex.(Jacob Krantz)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two weeks after a fire forced residents of the WinBeri apartments in Marietta to flee their homes, community groups are working to provide meals and relief.

The Washington County Homeless Project has been providing daily lunches for the displaced WinBeri residents. The WinBeri Apartments ownership has also provided some meals.

The residents are currently housed in three area hotels. The Washington County Historical Society has been fundraising for the residents to buy ingredients for meals, which are being prepared by a volunteer employed by one of the hotels.

Despite all the assistance, Historical Society Treasurer C.J. Smith said resources are still scarce. “We just found out they haven’t had a hot meal since Saturday for dinner, so last night I went out and brought pizza and a couple board games because they’re getting in their rooms depressed with nothing to do,” Smith said. “They’re kind of getting restless and hopeless.”

The Washington County Historical Society is still accepting donations to buy perishable foods and other goods for the WinBeri Residents.

The fire at the apartments is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

Management for the WinBeri Apartments declined to comment on the matter at this time.

Original Story
Community foundation assists residents affected by apartment fire

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash send one person to hospital
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Leeper was arrested in Athens County.
Man arrested in Athens County on drug charges
Noble County lawyer suspended for throwing feces-filled Pringles can
DuPont, Chemours, Corteva reach $110 million settlement with Ohio over PFAS contamination
DuPont, Chemours, Corteva reach $110 million settlement with Ohio over PFAS contamination

Latest News

911 Center
Wood County officials tour new County 911 Center
Porch pirates
How can you protect your house from porch pirates?
Donation to Pink Mammogram Fund
Astorg Auto and iPacket make large donation to the Pink Mammogram Fund
WTAP Band of the Week - Frontier High School
WTAP Band of the Week - Frontier High School