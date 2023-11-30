Community groups work to help residents displaced by apartment fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two weeks after a fire forced residents of the WinBeri apartments in Marietta to flee their homes, community groups are working to provide meals and relief.

The Washington County Homeless Project has been providing daily lunches for the displaced WinBeri residents. The WinBeri Apartments ownership has also provided some meals.

The residents are currently housed in three area hotels. The Washington County Historical Society has been fundraising for the residents to buy ingredients for meals, which are being prepared by a volunteer employed by one of the hotels.

Despite all the assistance, Historical Society Treasurer C.J. Smith said resources are still scarce. “We just found out they haven’t had a hot meal since Saturday for dinner, so last night I went out and brought pizza and a couple board games because they’re getting in their rooms depressed with nothing to do,” Smith said. “They’re kind of getting restless and hopeless.”

The Washington County Historical Society is still accepting donations to buy perishable foods and other goods for the WinBeri Residents.

The fire at the apartments is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

Management for the WinBeri Apartments declined to comment on the matter at this time.

