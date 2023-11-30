Discovery World on Market Hosting Indoor Ice Rink

By L.V. Hissem
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market is hosting Indoor Ice Rink.

The opening day for the ice rink will be Sunday, Dec. 3 for members and guests from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the theater at Discovery World.

The ice rink will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for younger children and their families, while community hours for those 18 and older are every Saturday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. when the museum is closed.

According to Wendy Shriver, the Executive Director for Discovery World, the times have been designated for these age groups due to safety reasons.

Shriver says that Discovery World came into hosting the ice rink through a partnership with the City of Parkersburg, when she found that they would not be able to set the rink up at the City Park Pavillion this year, and asked if Discovery World would be able to host it.

“It’s a much smaller footprint because we are putting it in our theater, but we thought it would be a fun opportunity for families that come to Discovery World to take their children up and ice skate.”

Shriver also added that the ice rink is made of synthetic ice, with each connecting piece weighing around 80 lbs.

“The synthetic pieces snap together, so we’ve just taken the floor space of the theater and installed it all around there with seating so the families can watch their kids skate.”

Shriver continues, saying that the ice rink is intended to be another fun amenity for the community while also acting as a fundraiser for the theater renovations at Discovery World.

Admission to enter the ice rink is $7.00, which includes your skate rentals.

West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the first 25 tickets each day skating hours are open, after the first 25 entrants, everyone else will be charged.

