DuPont, Chemours, Corteva reach $110 million settlement with Ohio over PFAS contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - On Wednesday, DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva reached a settlement of $110 million with the state of Ohio for the release of PFAS chemicals from the Washington Works facility in Wood County, W.Va.

“The chemical was being found in waterways, wells and soil in Southeast Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine (R - Ohio) said during a news conference Wednesday. “We took this action to protect Ohio, its citizens, and its natural resources. Now DuPont will be making compensation to Ohio for environmental restoration.”

80% of the settlement funds will go toward addressing pollution from the Washington Works plant. The remaining 20% will be used to address problems with firefighting foam containing PFAS and damage to natural resources.

DeWine initially filed the suit against the companies in Washington County, Ohio in 2018 when he was the state’s attorney general.

Marietta College Director of Environmental Science Eric Fitch said the settlement is good news for Ohio. But Fitch warns that we’re a long way from resolving the global issue of PFAS contamination.

“We’ve got most of the major federal-level health research agencies doing massive active programs to figure out what these chemicals can do to human health, especially if there are long term exposures,” Fitch said. “And so, I suspect the Washington Works settlement came out now because it only works worse down the line in terms of figuring out what the human and environmental damage is going to be.”

Fitch said it’s important to keep in mind that addressing the problem of PFAS takes more than lawsuits in individual states. “The big thing in the long term is going to be the federal piece,” Fitch said. “And so, we’ve got one piece of the puzzle put in, we’ve got a corner put in. But there’s a lot more pieces to come. Because the only way can truly address these type of environmental problems is comprehensively.”

