Early Morning Structure Fire on Andrews Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Around 3:49 a.m. on November 30, Parkersburg Fire Department and Parkersburg Police Department were called to a structure fire on Andrews Street in Parkersburg.

The structure was a storage building behind a residence.

Parkersburg Fire Department had the fire knocked down within five minutes of their arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

We will continue to report as updates are given.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.