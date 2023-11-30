Early Morning Structure Fire on Andrews Street

No injuries reported
No injuries were reported
By Emily Biles
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Around 3:49 a.m. on November 30, Parkersburg Fire Department and Parkersburg Police Department were called to a structure fire on Andrews Street in Parkersburg.

The structure was a storage building behind a residence.

Parkersburg Fire Department had the fire knocked down within five minutes of their arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

We will continue to report as updates are given.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
Head-on crash on Route 50 near the Dallison exit
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Leeper was arrested in Athens County.
Man arrested in Athens County on drug charges
Noble County lawyer suspended for throwing feces-filled Pringles can
Michael J. Shepherd Obit
Obituary: Shepherd, Michael J.

Latest News

After the arrival of European settlers the native peoples of the Mid-Ohio Valley's ways of...
Native American history of the MOV: Post-colonization
Wendy Shriver was in the studio to talk about the Indoor Ice Rink opening soon!
Discovery World on Market Hosting Indoor Ice Rink
Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley November...
Artsbridge - November 30th, 2023
No injuries were reported
Early Morning Structure Fire on Andrews Street