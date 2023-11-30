Gas prices being lower than usual

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -While there is no real explanation to be given about why gas is cheaper right now versus in the past, we talked to Petroleum Engineering Professor Ben Ebenhack to understand the process better.

“Prices are basically always driven by supply and demand. The ultimate supply of gasoline is crude oil, so when it is in short supply sooner or later that will cause gasoline prices to go up. when it is in large supply sooner or later it causes gasoline prices to go down.” said Ben Ebenhack, Professor and Department Chair of Petroleum Engineering.

Accelerating your car too quickly or slamming your breaks can be one of many factors as to why you run out of gas unusually fast.

“Do not idle your car unnecessarily, it is a very common tendency to leave the car running when you go into a store or your husband or wife goes into the store. That’s running the worlds most inefficient heater or air conditioner in the summer.” said Ebenhack.

Depending on the amount of ethanol in the gas you are pumping, you could run out fairly quick. The less ethanol blend, the better.

“A gallon of ethanol has less energy than a gallon of gasoline. So if you have a high ethanol gasoline it will have less energy in it and your car will not go as far. If you have a low ethanol gasoline you will still get that octane benefit from having a little bit will have better fuel economy.” said Ebenhack.

Ebenhack explained that depending on where you live, taxes could have a major impact on the price of gas. The higher the tax means the higher the gas prices.

