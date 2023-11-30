How can you protect your house from porch pirates?

By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas season is here and that means millions of homes across the country will be getting Christmas presents delivered to their doorstep.

This also means porch pirates are more relevant to neighborhoods with packages on the doorsteps.

Packages that are left for hours can be a prime target. There are a couple of different ways you can try to prevent someone from stealing a package off your porch.

“One of the obvious and easy things to do to deter porch pirates have cameras. Security cameras are becoming more prevalent, cheaper a lot of people think of ring doorbells, Google nest or whatever. Having a camera at your front door or doorbell is a very easy deterrent,” said Vienna Police Chief, Mike Pifer.

If you can’t afford cameras Chief Pifer also suggested getting items shipped to your place of work, getting things shipped to your neighbors house, or shipping them to Amazon drop off locations.

If you are a victim of a porch pirate you can reach out to your local authority and they will start an investigation if they see fit.

