Lucille Pratt signs with West Virginia University for rowing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South senior Lucille Pratt will be heading to Morgantown to continue her rowing career.

Lucille signed to West Virginia University with her friends, family, coaches, and teammates all in attendance.

She says she chose the Mountaineers because of the proximity of the school to her home and how impressed she is with their rowing team.

She talks about how much she’ll miss her teammates at Parkersburg South and how she’s ready to get started at West Virginia.

“Definitely, overall, the teamwork. It’s a big team, great people,” said Pratt. “Just traveling for regattas and races, it’s always fun on the bus and everything.”

“It’s great representing the state. I’m very excited about rowing for West Virginia University,” Pratt said. “I’m just really looking forward to it.”

