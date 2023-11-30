Lucille Pratt signs with West Virginia University for rowing

Lucille Pratt is heading to West Virginia University for rowing.
Lucille Pratt is heading to West Virginia University for rowing.(Josiah Schueneman, WTAP)
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South senior Lucille Pratt will be heading to Morgantown to continue her rowing career.

Lucille signed to West Virginia University with her friends, family, coaches, and teammates all in attendance.

She says she chose the Mountaineers because of the proximity of the school to her home and how impressed she is with their rowing team.

She talks about how much she’ll miss her teammates at Parkersburg South and how she’s ready to get started at West Virginia.

“Definitely, overall, the teamwork. It’s a big team, great people,” said Pratt. “Just traveling for regattas and races, it’s always fun on the bus and everything.”

“It’s great representing the state. I’m very excited about rowing for West Virginia University,” Pratt said. “I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash send one person to hospital
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Leeper was arrested in Athens County.
Man arrested in Athens County on drug charges
Noble County lawyer suspended for throwing feces-filled Pringles can
DuPont, Chemours, Corteva reach $110 million settlement with Ohio over PFAS contamination
DuPont, Chemours, Corteva reach $110 million settlement with Ohio over PFAS contamination

Latest News

Williamstown looking to win back-to-back state championships
Williamstown looking to win back-to-back state championships
Williamstown hopes to take home a second straight state title for the first time ever.
Williamstown looking to win back-to-back state championships
Morgan at Waterford Boys Basketball
Morgan at Waterford Boys Basketball
Martins Ferry at Marietta Girls Basketball
Martins Ferry at Marietta Girls Basketball