November Golden Shield Award given to volunteer firefighter with the Pond Creek VFD

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The winner of the November Golden Shield Award is Lloyd Smith.

Smith is the assistant fire chief of the Pond Creek VFD, and he has been a member since 1991.

He shared what it was like to receive the Golden Shield Award.

“Well, I’m surprised I mean, it is humbling for me. I didn’t have any idea,” Smith said.

Smith is also a Vietnam War veteran and was an EMT for Camden Clark for 14 years.

He says he likes being a volunteer firefighter because he wants to help out his community.

The Pond Creek VFD Fire Chief, Roy McDonald, talked about what Lloyd means to their department.

“I think every department has that one person who if there is something going on, they are there or if you need help with anything they’re the one you can ask, and they are pretty much going to show up and do what needs to be done. So that’s a big thing with the way the volunteer service is now and not having many people and having someone you can count on,” Chief Mcdonald said.

The Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department has about 20 volunteer firefighters.

Chief McDonald, who has been a volunteer firefighter for 27 years, gave advice to those who are interested in becoming a firefighter.

“It’s not easy but you get a lot out of it. the sense of serving your community and helping out when someone needs the hand help, and you can be there to do it and it makes you feel good. it is not easy to do. there are times that stick in your mind that you really don’t want to talk about like you said. but it is fulfilling, and it gives you something to look back on,” Chief Mcdonald said.

