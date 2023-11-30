Obituary: Dickel, James Larry “Jim”

James Larry “Jim” Dickel, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away November 29, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He is the son of the late Edward Lowell and Carrie Leona Ogden Dickle.

He was a 1960 graduate from Parkersburg High School where he was a gymnast, retired after 40 years with the Iron Workers Local #787 of Parkersburg, and was Church of Christ by faith. He enjoyed country music and working on Gravely tractors.

Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Fern Bowers Dickel; a daughter, Debra Goff (Rick) of Davisville; two sons, Steven Dickel (Tonya) of Slate, and David Dickel of Parkersburg; six siblings, William Dickel of Slate, Johnny Dickel (Sharon) of Parkersburg, Michael Dickel (Christine) of Kanawha County, Thomas Dickel of Parkersburg, Janice Marion (Jim) of Mineral Wells, and Karen Hughs of Columbus, OH; five grandchildren, Jimmy West, Ryan West, Joseph Goff, Miranda Brooke Brannon (Jeff), and Steven Dickel; seven great-grandchildren, James, Blake, Mariah, Emily, Ryan David, Ava Ryann, and Ashton; two great-great grandchildren, Boston and Brenton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Hubert, and Richard; and one sister, JoAnn Liggett.

Jim was always wanting to help people, and he honorably donated his body to WVU to further help others.

The family is planning a memorial service in the spring of 2024.

Online condolences can be made at www.LambertTatman.com Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dickel family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.