Obituary: Dunlap, Marla M.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Marla M. Dunlap, 83, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at WVU- Camden Clark campus in Parkersburg. She was born May 21, 1940, a daughter of the late James O. and Mary Enoch Dunlap.

She was a 1958 graduate of Marietta High School. Marla was a beautiful, caring, and loving person. She loved children and animals. She spent many years taking care of her mother and helping to raise her nephews and nieces.

Marla is survived by one brother, John Irvine (Jeanne) Dunlap; one sister, Mary Kathryn “Kathy” Dunlap Paul; five nieces and nephews, Michael Paul, Leyla Paul, Katy Paul, Richard Paul, and Landon Paul, along with several great-nieces and nephews and her loving cat, Koby.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Lynn Owen Dunlap and James Edmond Dunlap.

According to her wishes, no visitation or services will be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna is honored to serve the Dunlap family.

