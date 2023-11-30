Obituary: Morgan, Carl Glen

Carl Glen Morgan, 85, of Lowell, passed away on November 30, 2023, at Elison at Marietta.

He was born on June 20, 1938, in Marietta to Floyd R. and Katherine (Smith) Morgan. Carl was a 1956 graduate of Marietta High School and had served in the Ohio National Guard. He had been employed at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Parkersburg before becoming a warehouse manager for 7up of Marietta.

On May 5, 1962, he married Fran Brockmeier who preceded him in death on February 24, 2005. Surviving are his children, David (Sarah Kelly) Morgan of Columbus and Cathy (Andrew) Smith of Beverly. Also surviving are grandchildren Emily Smith of Pittsburgh, Gage Morgan, and Sam Kelly both of Columbus.

In addition to his parents and wife, Carl was preceded in death by a sister Maxine Schadd, and his in-laws Francis and Mildred Brockmeier.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, December 5th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Gutberlet officiating. Burial will follow at Tunnel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 until the hour of service on Tuesday. Messages of Sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carl’s honor to the Humane Society of the Mid-Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750, or Amedisys Hospice, 27855 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.