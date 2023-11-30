Obituary: Taylor, Robert Anthony

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023
Robert Anthony Taylor, 72, of Whipple, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 25th, 2023.  He was born on May 24th, 1951 to Robert Taylor and Lula Coffman Taylor.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School.  After graduation, he served his country in the Vietnam War.  Robert was a mechanic by trade and worked for Parkersburg Dotson, Kardex, and numerous other area businesses.  He was an avid tractor-puller and enjoyed working on his tractors.

Robert is survived by his sons, Tracy Milligan (Deana) and Anthony Milligan; six grandchildren, Tyler, Miranda, Tracy Jr., Kimberly, Cole, and Allison; siblings, Edith Jones (Tim) and Debra Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Kenneth Taylor.

A celebration of life memorial will be at a later date.  CAWLEY & PEOPLE’S FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve Robert’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

