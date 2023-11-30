Obituary: Tennant, Mark Allen

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Mark Allen Tennant, 64, of Waverly passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Select Medical in Charleston, WV.  He was born in Cleveland, OH a son of the late Blen Harland Tennant and Gloria Dawn (Kosman) Hughes.

He is survived by five children Lisa Williams (Madison) of Waverly, WV, John Allen Tennant (Jan) of Parkersburg, Billy Joe Tennant of Waverly, Paula Edward Tennant of Parkersburg, and Eric Wayne Tennant of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and eight brothers and sisters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.

There will be no visitation or services.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

