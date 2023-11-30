Obituary: Thornburg, Doris Rae

Doris Rae Thornburg Obit
Doris Rae Thornburg Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Doris Rae Thornburg, 87 of Belpre, Ohio. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Ray Hunter MD, and Ruth VanCamp Wharton. She had worked for several years at the Blennerhassett Museum in Parkersburg, WV. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg, WV.

Survivors include her three children, Allison Ray Hamrick of Parkersburg, WV, Jeffrey Hunter Thornburg of Corinth, MS, Kristin Ellen Mingrone of Petoskey, MI, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At her request, there will be no visitation or Services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash send one person to hospital
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Leeper was arrested in Athens County.
Man arrested in Athens County on drug charges
Noble County lawyer suspended for throwing feces-filled Pringles can
DuPont, Chemours, Corteva reach $110 million settlement with Ohio over PFAS contamination
DuPont, Chemours, Corteva reach $110 million settlement with Ohio over PFAS contamination

Latest News

Robert Anthony Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Robert Anthony
James Larry “Jim” Dickel Obit
Obituary: Dickel, James Larry “Jim”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Henthorn, Larry David
Ruth Mosser Obit
Obituary: Mosser, Ruth