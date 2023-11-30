Obituary: Thornburg, Doris Rae

Doris Rae Thornburg, 87 of Belpre, Ohio. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Ray Hunter MD, and Ruth VanCamp Wharton. She had worked for several years at the Blennerhassett Museum in Parkersburg, WV. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg, WV.

Survivors include her three children, Allison Ray Hamrick of Parkersburg, WV, Jeffrey Hunter Thornburg of Corinth, MS, Kristin Ellen Mingrone of Petoskey, MI, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At her request, there will be no visitation or Services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.