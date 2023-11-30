Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.

Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Wayne Stewart, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Stewart, Sr., Gary Wayne
Crocker said volunteers are also needed to distribute food bags.
Food pantry at risk of closing amid rising prices
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wigal, Barbara L.
Linda M. Greathouse-Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Greathouse-Carpenter, Linda M.
Eltheda Eunice Thorniley Obit
Obituary: Thorniley, Eltheda Eunice

Latest News

FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
Barry Manilow performs during a television broadcast before the lighting of a Christmas tree...
Iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to be illuminated
Gas prices unusually low
Gas prices being lower than usual
Noble County lawyer suspended for throwing Pringles can filled with feces
Noble County lawyer suspended for throwing Pringles can filled with feces