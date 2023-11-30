Village of Lowell remember former leader

Fredrick William Skinner Obit
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - The village of Lowell is mourning the loss of one of its leaders in the community.

Fredrick William Skinner of Lowell, Ohio passed away on November 26 at the age of 85.

Skinner was a 1956 graduate of Waterford High School.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years, serving time in Hawaii, Japan, Korea, and the United States.

After his military service, Skinner served as Mayor of Lowell and served many years as Lowell’s Chief of Police and on Lowell’s Village Council.

Skinner also served the Lowell-Adams Fire and Rescue Squad for 58 years where he was squad chief for 12 years.

Fire chief Josh Harris said Skinner made an impression on the department that will last for years to come.

“He liked to teach the new younger guys about the fire department, and he liked to teach them about the squad. Fred was just a mentor for everybody in our community. He was a great guy to be around, and he will be missed.”

Funeral services will be held at noon on December 2nd at the Lowell Christian Church.

A burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park, with full military honors and the fire department’s last call observed.

