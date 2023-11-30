Williamstown looking to win back-to-back state championships

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets are looking to win back-to-back state titles for the first time ever.

The Yellowjackets will take on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in the Class A State Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Williamstown is in the Super Six for the third straight season after completing its first undefeated regular season since 2011. They defeated Tucker County in dominant fashion in the semifinals, which was the their first true road playoff game since 2021.

The Yellowjackets beat James Monroe in the state championship last season and look to make another statement in a repeat this weekend.

Head coach Chris Beck wants his team to be focused on finishing the job this Saturday and playing their best brand of football one last time.

“They’ve worked all year round to get here. It’s not an easy feat,” said Beck. “You want to relish the opportunity and enjoy the moment. We’ve been here quite a bit and the senior class, this is the third straight time they’ve been there, but every time you go, it’s special. You’re never guaranteed it. There’s 40 other teams that want to be here.”

The state championship in Wheeling will be a chance for Williamstown to make history as well as a chance for the players to end the season on a high note, especially for seniors like Maxwell Molessa and Aiden Corbett.

“It would mean the world bringing it back for the coaches, the buddies that I’ve been doing this with basically my whole life, and then the community behind us,” said Molessa. “It would mean the world to me to be able to finish the job and also finish my career.”

“It would mean a lot to me and a lot of these other seniors too because this is what you work for. This is where you want to be,” said Corbett. “We finally did get one last year. No one’s ever won it twice so it would mean a lot to the community too, I think. So it’d be very important to us and kind of let us know that hard work does pay off.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.