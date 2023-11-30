Wood County officials tour new County 911 Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County officials toured the new county 911 center on Thursday morning.

The new 911 Center sits near the intersection of Route 50 and I-77 in a building that used to be a Sudden Link call center.

The project has been in the works for years, with the county buying the building in 2020.

County Commission President Blair Couch said the project is ambitious in its scope.

“We’re putting in a world-class facility. We’re spending a lot of money on CAD systems and telecommunication so that we will be future proof,” Couch said. “I don’t think the county will ever need another center after this.”

Work is nearing completion, according to 911 Director Mike Shook, who said the new 911 center is expected to be up and running by spring.

The new facility will have updated equipment for 911 dispatchers and a larger work area, with 18000 square feet in the new building compared to 4500 in the old.

Couch said it’ll be an overall improvement over the old center. “It fulfills a lot of our needs, and that is we were in a cramped, small facility that we’ve grown too large for,” Couch said. “We looked at a variety of places to have a facility like this, but this was ideal.”

In addition to offering new quarters, equipment, and office space for dispatchers, the extra space in the facility gives the county more options for storage.

One part of the new facility will be used to store the county voting machines.

County Clerk Joe Gonzalez said this storage will increase election integrity and security. “It’ll be secure,” Gonzalez said. “It’ll be climate controlled. The only people that can access it is my office only, and I think it’s really going to be good for the county clerk’s office.”

The county prosecutor’s office will also be using the new facility for some storage space. Prosecutor Pat Lefebure said having a large backlog of records is an inevitable side effect of the office’s work. “When someone has a capital offense, a murder or something of that nature, we’re required to keep those case files essentially forever,” Lefebure said.

Lefebure said the new storage space will be an improvement over their current one. “Currently, we’re stored in the upper attic area of the old sheriff’s department, which is not in the best condition,” Lefebure said. “You know, we have some leaks, we have some different issues going on with that. It’s not easily accessed.”

In addition to improving operations for county 911 and other offices, Commissioner Couch said the improved facility could potentially be the center of a consolidated, multi-county 911 system if they state decides to go for consolidation.

