Bikers rally to provide presents to children in need

The toy drive has been going on for over 20 years.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A motorcycle club is rallying to provide presents for children in need ahead of Christmas.

A toy drive is underway at the Justice Riders Motorcycle Club in Belpre.

The public is welcome to stop by during business hours to take free photos with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Club secretary Curveball says all monetary and toy donations help local children.

He said the club is assisting the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia as well as the Oasis Therapeutic Foster Care Network.

“If you have the extra to give you can stop by to say hi and take a look; maybe donate a little money and any toys help. Sometimes this is the only thing the kids get. We are the only ones out there getting what we can to them. We go out and campaign and put flyers out and barrles as many places as we can.”

The toy drive has been going on for over 20 years.

Free food will be provided at the club on December 2.

