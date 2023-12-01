The Castle’s Victorian Christmas Tours start next week

Learn more about the origins of many Christmas traditions through The Castle's Victorian Christmas Tours.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle’s annual Victorian Christmas Tours start next week.

Step into The Castle and you’ll be transported back to Christmas in the late victorian era.

You’ll be guided through the house, learning about what Christmas looked like years ago.

Education Director Kyle Yoho said that the rooms showcase what The Castle probably looked like when the Davis family lived there. It’s one of the few times kids lived in the house.

“The victorian era is really interesting because this is when our Christmas customs that we know of today were started and haven’t really changed much since then but it’s interesting to learn the origins of a lot of the things that we do…,” Yoho said.

The December 7th and 14th tours will run from 7pm to 8pm, leaving every 15 minutes in between those times. The tours on the 16th will go until 8:30pm.

To register for a tour, call The Castle at 740-373-4180 or go to their website.

