Crews respond to structure fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First responders received the call about the fire at 8:58 p.m. on 1600 block of Staunton Avenue.

The back door was found open and according to the Fire Chief, the house has been empty for a while and was boarded up.

The fire started inside on the left side and has extended up the walls and into the attic.

Crews are still on scene and there are no further details at this time.

