Daybreak Kitchen: Stuffing Dumpling Soup

Alexa and Henry were back in the Daybreak Kitchen with Chef Sebastian!
By Henry Grof and Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is the recipe to make stuffing dumpling soup! The recipe will provide 6 servings. This is a perfect dish to use up any leftovers from Thanksgiving and though the holidays! You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1-1/2 cups chopped fresh carrots
  • 2 tsp. Creole seasoning
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups cooked stuffing
  • 2 cups cubed cooked turkey
  • 1-1/2 cups cut fresh green beans

Directions

1. In a Dutch oven or large stock pot, saute mushrooms and onion in oil until tender.

2. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add the broth, carrots and Creole seasoning. Bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered for 5-8 minutes or until carrots are tender.

4. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk eggs and flour until smooth. Crumble stuffing over mixture; mix well. If necessary, add water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until mixture holds its shape.

5. Add the turkey and green beans to soup; return to a boil.

6. Drop stuffing mixture by heaping tablespoonfuls onto simmering soup.

7. Cover and simmer for 8-10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean (do not lift the cover while simmering).

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

