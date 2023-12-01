Frontier hangs on to defeat Monroe Central 48-45

Frontier hangs on to defeat Monroe Central 48-45
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Frontier Cougars hosted their home opener against the Monroe Central Seminoles where they hung on for the 48-45 victory.

The Cougars finished with a record of 15-6 last season. Grace Knowlton outscored the entire Seminoles team by herself in the first half.

Frontier’s next game will be at home against River on Monday.

