Madison Lynn signs with Marietta College for basketball

By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Warren senior Madison Lynn will go from Vincent to Marietta to continue her basketball career.

Madison signed to Marietta College at a ceremony with her friends, family, coaches, and teammates.

At Warren, the senior was a two-time Athlete of the Week winner and won Female Athlete of the Year during her sophomore season.

Madison talks about why she chose to play for Marietta College.

“At first when I went on my visit there, it felt like home immediately to me,” said Lynn. “The coaching staff was super welcoming. Of course Marietta is not too far away from here and I’ve grown up being a Pios fan for a very long time so it just really felt like home to me. And that’s where I wanted to be.”

