Marietta First Friday is back tonight!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s a start of a new month and it is also the first Friday of December! This means that First Fridays is back in downtown Marietta along Front street. This month’s theme is Moonlight Madness. Jenn Tinkler of Marietta Main Street stopped by Daybreak to talk more about the event.

This event is in the middle of the holiday season and it is designed to help people finish up their holiday shopping, or maybe get that started. Shops participating will be open till 11 p.m. Friday night and offer some discounts as well.

If you need a break from all the shopping, there will be other activities going on! First Friday will still have Kid Central available on the lawn of the Armory. A concert will also be held there and it will feature the choir from Marietta High School. There will also be caroling around the town.

