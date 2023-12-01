Marietta First Friday is back tonight!

This month’s theme is Moonlight Madness
Marietta First Friday's December Theme is Moonlight Madness
By Henry Grof
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s a start of a new month and it is also the first Friday of December! This means that First Fridays is back in downtown Marietta along Front street. This month’s theme is Moonlight Madness. Jenn Tinkler of Marietta Main Street stopped by Daybreak to talk more about the event.

This event is in the middle of the holiday season and it is designed to help people finish up their holiday shopping, or maybe get that started. Shops participating will be open till 11 p.m. Friday night and offer some discounts as well.

If you need a break from all the shopping, there will be other activities going on! First Friday will still have Kid Central available on the lawn of the Armory. A concert will also be held there and it will feature the choir from Marietta High School. There will also be caroling around the town.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash sends one person to hospital
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Wendy Shriver was in the studio to talk about the Indoor Ice Rink opening soon!
Discovery World on Market Hosting Indoor Ice Rink
Leeper was arrested in Athens County.
Man arrested in Athens County on drug charges
At last check, Herrick is in first place in her group.
Marietta College student competing in national baking competition

Latest News

Marietta First Friday's December Theme is Moonlight Madness
Marietta First Friday's December Theme is Moonlight Madness
Alexa and Henry were back in the Daybreak Kitchen with Chef Sebastian!
Daybreak Kitchen: Stuffing Dumpling Soup
Alexa and Henry were back in the Daybreak Kitchen with Chef Sebastian!
Daybreak Kitchen: Thanksgiving Leftover Dumplings
The Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley started a bike program to fight poverty.
Psyched to Bike - how a local nonprofit is tackling poverty with wheels
Learn more about the origins of many Christmas traditions through The Castle's Victorian...
The Castle’s Victorian Christmas Tours start next week