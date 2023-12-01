Marietta plans usage for Community Development Block Grant

HOW WILL MARIETTA USE THE CDBG FOR 2024
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta is finishing up their Community Development Block Grant projects for 2023. They have already started planning their usage for the 2024 CDBG.

The funding will be focused on sidewalks, curb ramps and access points in Marietta. The funding will also be used in low to medium income areas throughout the city.

Marietta Mayor, Josh Schlicher, says these projects will help all people around the community.

“There is certain areas in town that have never had compliant ADA ramps. It helps everybody not just if you’re in a wheelchair if you’re a runner or pedestrian it’s better access for everyone so we want to continue that and make it the best we can for everyone around town,” said Marietta Mayor, Josh Schlicher.

Based on when the funding comes in these projects are expected to start by the fall of 2024 and end by the end of the year.

