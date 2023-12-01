Matamoras getting funding for water project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Village of Matamoras is getting some help from Ohio to help improve its water.

A news release says the village’s water distribution system improvement project is one of fourteen projects across Ohio getting funding.

Matamoras is getting one and a half million dollars of the nearly seventeen million dollars announced by Ohio Governor Mike Dewine.

We're awarding $16.7M in @H2Ohio water infrastructure grants for 14 projects across the state. This funding from @OhioEPA will help communities pay for much-needed infrastructure that will improve water quality and quality of life. https://t.co/00UOBz6Eki pic.twitter.com/He1oWGXYW5 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 1, 2023

The funding is coming from the H2Ohio initiative.

The money going to Matamoras will be used to replace more than six thousand feet of existing cast iron water mains.

according to the release the project also includes installation of valves hydrants, and service lines.

H2Ohio was created in 2019 to improve water infrastructure across Ohio.

