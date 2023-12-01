Meet Lola! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Lola joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
Lola joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Lola! This week’s Pet of the Week!

Lola is a pit-mix who is about one to two years old from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

She is very affectionate and does well with, and loves, people, dogs, and cats.

Lola is very playful and still has a little bit of puppy energy which tends to make her a bit strong on a leash, but she usually calms down after walking for a little while.

Lola is a very affectionate dog who wants to love everyone that she meets.

If you’d like to adopt Lola, you can fill out an application on the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley’s website https://www.hsov.org/, or you can stop by the shelter to meet her in person.

