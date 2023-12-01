Obituary: Hornbeck, Leonora Kimberg “Kim”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leonora Kimberg “Kim” Hornbeck, 84, of Belpre, OH, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2023, at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Louis Kimberg and Flora Simons Shatailo.

She was the owner of Hornbecks Bait & Tackle in Belpre and had previously worked clerical at RCAF and Canada Air in Montreal, and three Army Forts in the US.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 4, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Chaplain Ryan Clegg officiating. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Home Cemetery, Belleville, WV. Family and friends will be welcomed from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.LambertTatman.com

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Hornbeck family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash sends one person to hospital
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Structure fire on Staunton Avenue
Crews respond to structure fire on Staunton Ave. Thursday night
Wendy Shriver was in the studio to talk about the Indoor Ice Rink opening soon!
Discovery World on Market Hosting Indoor Ice Rink
At last check, Herrick is in first place in her group.
Marietta College student competing in national baking competition

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Turney, Dale Thomas
Mabel “May” Row Obit
Obituary: Row, Mabel “May”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilson, Linda Lou
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wheaton, Tammy