Obituary: Hornbeck, Leonora Kimberg “Kim”

Leonora Kimberg “Kim” Hornbeck, 84, of Belpre, OH, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2023, at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Louis Kimberg and Flora Simons Shatailo.

She was the owner of Hornbecks Bait & Tackle in Belpre and had previously worked clerical at RCAF and Canada Air in Montreal, and three Army Forts in the US.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 4, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Chaplain Ryan Clegg officiating. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Home Cemetery, Belleville, WV. Family and friends will be welcomed from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.

