Obituary: Mason, Herb

Herb Mason, 85, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 30, 2023. He was born on August 25, 1938: son of the late Okey Thomas Mason and Regina T. (Ebert) Mason.

Herb was born and raised in Proctor, WV with eight sisters and one brother. He graduated from Magnolia High School in New Martinsville, WV. He then moved to Weston, WV where he met and married Joy Turner Mason on November 7, 1959.

Herb and Joy moved to Marietta, Ohio in 1967 where they raised three daughters. Herb was an avid fan of bluegrass music and a self-taught banjo player. Other hobbies Herb enjoyed included hunting, fishing, and raising American Quarter Horses on their farm in Churchtown.

He retired from the River Gas Company in 1993 after 35 years of service. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving spouse, Joy Mason; his three daughters, Debbie Hoge, Becky Mason (Mike Andes), and Susan Kinsey (Scott); five grandchildren, Nathan Hoge, Derek Hoge (Tayler), Dylan Golding (Julia), Mason Golding (Victoria), Josie Koval Palmer (Aaron); five great-grandchildren; five siblings Agnes Church, Clara Meyers, Charlie Mason, Nancy Postlethwait, and Barbara Mason; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Herb is preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law Scott Hoge; and siblings, Rosanna Postlewait, Mary Watson, Catherine Mullooly, and Shirley Mason.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2023, with a Rosary at 4:45 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the Marietta Chapel of CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME, 408 Front Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 17784 State Route 676 (Churchtown), Marietta, Ohio 45750, with The Rev. Fr. Dale Tornes celebrating.

