Obituary: Nelson, Charles Homer

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
Charles Homer Nelson, 100, of Marietta passed away November 28, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta.  He was born in Sandyville, WV a son of the late Homer and Minnie (Starcher) Nelson.

He had worked at Wesson’s Garage as a mechanic and early in his life worked at American Viscose Plants.

He is survived by four children Clifford Nelson of Marietta, Becky Deere of Parkersburg, Cassie Geer of Parkersburg, and Denver Nelson of Parkersburg; several grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and a special niece Darlene Watson of Marietta.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Rodney Nelson.

There will be no visitation or services.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

