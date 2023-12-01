Obituary: Newland, David H.

David H. Newland, 67, died on November 26, 2023, at Ross Heart Hospital, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio, after a lung transplant with complications.

He was born on October 13, 1956, in Pleasants County, WV, a son of the late George Barron and Gladys Irene Newland (Steele).

Dave graduated from St. Marys High School and attended West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV. There he earned a degree in elementary physical education and social studies grades 7-12. He taught physical education at Creed Collins Elementary in Pennsboro, WV. He was also a coach for the Ritchie County Middle School Softball team and loved coaching the teams. He was an avid softball, baseball, and football fan. His favorite teams were the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Cubs. Dave greatly enjoyed spending time with his wife, traveling, reading the Pennsboro newspaper, and eating good food.

He happily married Cynthia Deeter-Newland on August 3, 1985. They had one son, James Cody Newland, who preceded him in death.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Cindy, and two sisters, Nancy Davis and Frances Mahaney.

His memorial service will be held at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 at 6pm, with Pastor John Strimer officiating. A visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

